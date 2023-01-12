Kate Middleton Coordinates With Prince William in Green & Blue Plaid Coat With Suede Gianvitto Rossi Pumps

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, paid a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital while in Liverpool, England. The pair visited to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Jan. 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. CREDIT: WireImage

Keeping warm, Middleton bundled up in an oversized green and blue plaid collared coat with gold buttons worn overtop a ribbed dark blue maxi dress with a high collar. The knitted garment was belted in order to create shape and define Middleton’s silhouette.

On the accessories front, the princess toted a dark green clutch with gold hardware and sported contrasting silver earrings fastened with brilliant blue sapphires. Middleton wore her lengthy brown locks parted down the middle and curled slightly to promote volume.

In coordinating colors, William wore a dark blue wool blazer jacket worn overtop a forest green crewneck sweater. The royal layered his knitwear overtop a white collared button down which peeked out and over the neckline of his sweater for a sharper appearance. On bottom, William went for a simple pair of dark blue straight-leg trousers.

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual pumps by Gianvitto Rossi in a blue suede style to match her outfit’s on-going color scheme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels ranged from about 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Middleton a little bit of a boost. On his feet, the Prince of Wales sported sleek lace-up brown suede dress shoes.

Middleton is often seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

