Kate Middleton Is Winter-Chic in Brown Coat & Matching Suede Boots on Cornwall Visit With Prince William

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, visited The National Maritime Museum in Falmouth in Cornwall, England, yesterday. The couple learned about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of current maritime issues. The royal pair visited Cornwall for the first time together since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

For the occasion, Middleton was wrapped up in brown and neutral tones topped off with knee-high boots.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at The National Maritime Museum on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family member was warmly clad in a double-breasted coat in a rich chocolate brown from Hobbs. Underneath, the Princess layered on a berry red maxi-length turtleneck dress seemingly made of a cozy and thick knit that peeked past the lapel of her coat for a layered effect.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arriving at The National Maritime Museum on Feb. 9, 2023 in Cornwall. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton’s look was belted in order to define her silhouette, creating shape and structure. Along with this detail, brown leather belts were also worn around the wrists of Middleton’s coat. Simplifying her accessories, she styled small dangling studs, taking a minimalist approach.

As for her shoes, Middleton sported slouchy brown knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi, a go-to brand for her, with sharp pointed toes and an appealing suede finish that transitioned into block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height streamlined the royal’s silhouette, also thanks in part to the boots’ angular arch and elongated toes.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

