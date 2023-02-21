Kate Middleton Chicly Flips Pancakes in Navy Turtleneck & Matching Suede Pumps at Nursing Home

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a visit to the Oxford House nursing home today in Slough, Eng., to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day. She wore a blue-centric ensemble, made pancakes and met with members of the nursing home.

Kate Middleton prepares pancakes during a visit of the Oxford House nursing home in Slough, Eng. on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton was outfitted in a large collared wool Max & Co. coat in a sandy hue with a tailored fit. The royal’s outerwear was layered overtop a long sleeve deep blue turtleneck which she tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers of the same shade.

On the accessories front, Middleton coordinated colors, toting a tiny dark blue bag from Polène Paris with gold hardware which she wore with blue and gold earrings. As usual, Middleton’s hair was worn parted down the middle and set in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Kate Middleton visits the Oxford House nursing home on Feb. 21, 2023 in Slough, Eng. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for shoes, Middleton opted for pointed-toe pumps by Emmy London in a blue suede style to match her outfit’s ongoing color scheme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels ranged from about 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Middleton a little bit of a boost.

Kate Middleton visits the Oxford House nursing home on Feb. 21, 2023 in Slough, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Prior to her visit to the nursing home, Middleton accompanied her husband Prince William to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). For the formal occasion, Middleton wore a sweeping white dress by Alexander McQueen. Middleton’s one-sleeved style featured an asymmetric neckline that cascaded into layered of tiered flounces. The piece was finished with a similarly draped, flounce-hemmed skirt. The dramatic piece was paired with black elbow-length gloves.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.