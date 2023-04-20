Kate Middleton Goes Classic in Plum Karen Millen Dress & Suede Pumps for Birmingham Visit With Prince William

Kate Middleton stepped out in her signature style as she visited to Birmingham, Eng., with Prince William today. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city’s diverse culture.

During their trip, the royals also visited the Indian Streatery, a family-run restaurant led by head chef Meena. Afterwards, they headed to The Rectory, a venue hosting an event with local business owners from the city’s creative industries sector.

(L-R) Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Indian Streatery on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton returned to her signature monochromatic style for the outing. This time, donning a full wine-colored ensemble. The Princess of Wales wore a Karen Millen dress. The midi style boasted a utility shirt bodice with imitation pockets, chunky lapels, belted waist and a pleated skirt. She simply complemented the piece with dainty dangling earrings and styled her hair in voluminous curls.

Prince William was sharply dress in a dark gray blazer that was paired with a light-blue button-down shirt, trousers and dark brown suede shoes.

Kate Middleton visits The Rectory on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Kate Middleton visits The Rectory on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: GC Images

Completing Middleton’s outfit was a coordinating pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, high counter at the back for extra support and were set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s pumps during Birmingham visit on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

(L-R) Kate Middleton and Prince William leave The Rectoryon April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a staple style for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

