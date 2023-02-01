×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Makes a Green Statement in Alexander McQueen Coat & Suede Boots for Shaping Us Campaign

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
The Princess Of Wales Visits Kirkgate Market In Leeds
William and Kate attend a UK-Africa Reception
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send
Prince William and Kate attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland
View Gallery 21 Images

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, England yesterday. Middleton was there for a pre-launch event for her new Shaping Us campaign.

The campaign, spearheaded by Middleton, will raise awareness of the early years in England. The Centre for Early Childhood notes, “Shaping Us aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.”

For the occasion, the royal family member was all wrapped up in greens and neutral tones topped off with knee-high boots.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
CREDIT: WireImage

Middleton was clad in a double-breasted coat in a deep green from Alexander McQueen. Underneath, the Princess layered on a white midi-length dress from Victoria Beckham.

Matching her accessories to her jacket, Middleton toted a dark green suede mini bag from Manu Atelier with gold hardware and a coordinating chain strap. Expanding on the gold accents, Middleton wore gilded hoops and matching metal rings.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

As for her shoes, Middleton sported slouchy brown knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi, a go-to brand for her, with sharp pointed toes and an appealing suede finish that transitioned into block heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height streamlined the royal’s silhouette, also thanks in part to the boots’ angular arch and elongated toes.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31, 2023 in Leeds, England.
CREDIT: WireImage

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad