Kate Middleton Blooms in Floral Skirt Suit & Navy Pumps for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton looked regal and sharp at the 2023 Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey, London, today. Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, Middleton celebrated her first Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles’s ascension to the throne in September.

For the occasion, Middleton opted for a two-piece Erdem suit, one of her favorite brands when it comes to special events like this one. The elegant outfit featured an Ottoman Jacquard Peplum blazer paired with a flared midi skirt in the same floral print.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they depart the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The princess accessorized the navy blue suit adding a suede clutch bag in the same colorway by British brand Emily London, and a matching navy hat she had to hold on to because of the strong winds. She finished the look with a pair of flower-shaped diamond and sapphire earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and a Prince of Wales Feather Brooch that was a gift from King Charles.

As for footwear, Middleton combined the ensemble with a pair of Gianvitto Rossi pointed-toe pumps, her go-to silhouette for high-profile events. The Princess has repeatedly worn Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in at least five different colors. This time she went with a navy blue color with a suede finish matching her dress.

Kate Middleton arrives at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince William kept his style classic for the event, pairing his dark blue suit with a white button-down shirt, lighter blue tie and black Oxford shoes.

The Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey has been celebrated since 1972 and it honors the people and cultures of the different nations that form the Commonwealth.

