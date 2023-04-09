Kate Middleton Stands Out in Long Blue Coat for Easter Sunday at Windsor Castle

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.

The Princess of Wales attended the Easter Sunday celebrations at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, joined by her husband, Prince William, and their children, Charlotte, Louis and George.

Very much aligned with the colorway the rest of the family chose for Easter, Kate Middleton opted for a below-the-knee long coat dress in a cobalt shade of blue. The style is a custom-made design by British couturier Catherine Walker and it featured long sleeves, padded shoulders and a buttoned-down front with lapels in a slightly darker shade of blue.

The Princess accessorized her coat with a box-shaped clutch in the same shade of blue, by British brand Emmy London (one of her staples in her wardrobe when it comes to accessories for special occasions) and a “Mayfair” pillbox hat finished in a side bow by Lock Hatters. She finished the look with a pair of Stella earrings in Lapislazuli and moonstone from Carousel Jewels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, she opted for a set of Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 105 Bisque pumps in nude suede. This style is one of the ultimate staples in her shoe roster and she owns a few pairs in different colorways. Rossi’s classic silhouette features nude suede leather uppers with pointed toes, closed counters and 4-inch stiletto heels.

When it comes to shoes, Middleton tends to favor pointed-toe pumps so often that they’ve become her style signature. Some of her favorite brands are Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, and her ultimate go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

