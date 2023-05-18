Kate Middleton Goes Green In Suzannah London Dress With Alessandra Rich Pumps for Anna Freud Centre Visit

Kate Middleton made a spring-worthy style statement while visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London today. The Princess of Wales made an appearance the children’s charity center in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Middleton looked stunning for the occasion. The royal donned an emerald green dress from Suzannah London. The midi dress featured short sleeves, a lapel collar, a belted waist and a flowy skirt.

Kate Middleton visits the Anna Freud Centre on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kate Middleton visits the Anna Freud Centre on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton accessorized her look with diamond-encrusted statement earrings. As for glam, she styled her hair in voluminous curls and her makeup included a soft smokey eye, rosy cheeks and a pink pout.

Kate Middleton visits the Anna Freud Centre on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Completing Middleton’s ensemble was a pair of slingback pumps by Alessandra Rich. Crafted in leather, the slip-on style featured a shiny black pointed toe with beige uppers, a thin strap across the instep and a small stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s slingback pumps while visiting the Anna Freud Centre on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Kate Middleton visits the Anna Freud Centre on May 18, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.