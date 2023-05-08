Kate Middleton Shows Her Archery Prowess in Blundstone Boots at Big Help Out After Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, was seen trying her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, in London on Monday. She was accompanied by her husband Prince William and their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Big Help Out follows King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, which took place last Saturday at Westminster Abbey, gathering royal members volunteering in different organizations as part of the celebrations.

For the daytime event, Middleton stayed true to her sartorial style with a button-down denim shirt with lantern sleeves and skin tights trousers in dark brown with pockets on the sides. She accessorized the casual outfit with a brown leather belt with a gold clasp and a purple and yellow scouting scarf representing the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

Kate Middleton tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kate went with one of her favorite pairs of Blundstone boots she’s worn over and over for multiple outdoor activities. The style is the Classic 550 Chelsea Boot that is worn and loved but many celebrities like Lilly Collins, Emma Watson and many more.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton at the Big Help Out. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When she’s not on duty, Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

During the coronation service on Saturday, Middleton wore a white formal dress from Alexander McQueen. It featured silver floral beaded trim and embroidery at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs made to symbolize the U.K.’s four nations.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. Charles superseded his mother Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8, 2022.

