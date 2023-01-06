Kate Hudson Thinks Pink in Ruffled Dress & Pointy Pumps at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023

Kate Hudson went to brunch today with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson at the Variety‘s Directors To Watch during the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif.

Hudson was certainly ready for the occasion dressed in a chic pastel floor-length gown and angular footwear.

Kate Hudson at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Californian’s look was bright pink and ruffled. The floor-length style consisted of a plunging neckline with a high neck that mimicked the draping and placement of a scarf. Ruffles decorated the bodice in a diamond shape followed by a belt that defined Hudson’s silhouette effortlessly.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, the “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star wore a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, exaggerated triangular toes and a whimsical slanted but sturdy construction.

Kate Hudson and Rian Johnson at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

