Kate Hudson Styles Bralette & Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Pointy Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Kate Hudson mastered monochromatic styling at Michael Kors’ fall 2023 collection show during New York Fashion Week today. The Oscar-nominated actress joined Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Don Lemon and Lisa Rinna at the high-fashion affair.

Hudson wore all-black attire for the occasion. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star donned a cropped halter-style bralette and a ruffled high-waist maxi skirt that featured a daring thigh-high side slit. She complemented the ensemble with a sharp blazer jacket that she kept draped on her shoulders.

Kate Hudson attends Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Kate Hudson attends Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hudson kept her accessories minimal only adding dangling gold hoop earrings and a small black clutch. The “Almost Famous” star styled her hair in a chic top knot bun and let curly strands of her bangs frame her face.

Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was Jimmy Choo’s ‘Anouk’ Pumps. Made in Italy, the silhouette features a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and a 4.7-inch heel.

A closer look at Kate Hudson’s Jimmy Choo ‘Anouk’ pumps at the Michael Kors fall 2023 NYFW runway show on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Kate Hudson attends Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

