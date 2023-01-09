Kate Hudson Goes Red-Hot in Cutout Dress & Matching Pumps at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event

Kate Hudson was fiery at her latest event.
The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in Los Angeles on Sunday. To the star-studded party, Hudson wore a red-hot dress from Michael Kors Collection. The jersey gown from Kors’ spring 2023 collection featured one shoulder and large cutouts in the bodice.
The dress also featured a high slit up the left leg. Hudson added a chain necklace and a gold bracelet for her accessories.
Hudson continued with her monochrome theme with her footwear. She wore red pumps in the same shade as her dress. Her heel featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that added at least 4 inches to Hudson’s height. Pointed-toe shoes often streamline any ensemble from their sleek silhouettes and daring heels.
Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Almost Famous” alum typically wears platform sandals, mules in metallic and neutral hues and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. Hudson also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by Stuart Weitzman, A.W.A.K.E. Mode and By Far while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.
