Kate Hudson Goes Red-Hot in Cutout Dress & Matching Pumps at Netflix’s Nominees Toast Event

Kate Hudson was fiery at her latest event.

The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in Los Angeles on Sunday. To the star-studded party, Hudson wore a red-hot dress from Michael Kors Collection. The jersey gown from Kors’ spring 2023 collection featured one shoulder and large cutouts in the bodice.

The dress also featured a high slit up the left leg. Hudson added a chain necklace and a gold bracelet for her accessories.

Hudson attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8. CREDIT: Sophie Lopez

Hudson continued with her monochrome theme with her footwear. She wore red pumps in the same shade as her dress. Her heel featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that added at least 4 inches to Hudson’s height. Pointed-toe shoes often streamline any ensemble from their sleek silhouettes and daring heels.

Hudson attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Jan. 8. CREDIT: Sophie Lopez

Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Almost Famous” alum typically wears platform sandals, mules in metallic and neutral hues and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. Hudson also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by Stuart Weitzman, A.W.A.K.E. Mode and By Far while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

