Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Leggings Brand Goes Viral for Unexpected ‘A– Out’ Capris Designed for Pole Dancing From Lizzo’s Yitty Collection

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand and its size-inclusive branch Yitty, co-created with singer Lizzo, are going viral.

It all started with recent ads on Facebook urging consumers to “gear up for gym season” with the “Spotlight Shaping Ass Out Capri” leggings, which were advertised as “pairing perfectly with heels.” The style received special attention on social media due to its cutout silhouette, featuring exposures around the thighs, buttocks and bikini line.

Yitty’s Spotlight leggings CREDIT: Yitty

Some customers questioned if the leggings were gym-friendly. However, the active pants are specifically designed for pole dancing practice. The cutouts allow for easy movement during the high-performance activity as well as better compression between the dancer and the pole. In advertisements, a model is seen wearing iridescent heels with the activewear.

The leggings are also made with a shimmering soft lurex and breathable mesh interior for extra support during the activity.

Yitty’s Spotlight leggings CREDIT: Yitty

Lizzo was seen wearing the controversial legging on her Instagram before. The singer partnered with Hudson to create Yitty in April last year.

The rest of the Spotlight collection contains the same supportive material in vibrant neon tones in a variety of styles including bralettes, ruched leggings, bodysuits and high-waisted shorts. Although the famous pants are no longer available on the site, the other pieces of the collection are still available on the brand’s website.

I can't believe these are so reduced! I'm going to look so great on the treadmill pic.twitter.com/8JTjpFHBxC — Lucy Vine (@Lecv) January 23, 2023

Lizzo’s Fabletics line has gained a lot of attention in the past year and the singer continues to represent the collection for any occasion. She was seen just last month on “The Howard Stern Show” pairing one of the line’s tops with grungy combat boots.