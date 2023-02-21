Kate Hudson Serves Mom-on-the-Go Style in Black Jumpsuit & Lug Sole Boots With Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson hit the streets of New York City with her daughter, Rani, in stylish ensembles.

A post made to Hudson’s Instagram yesterday saw the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress dressed in a black denim jumpsuit. Shedding her winter layers, Hudson carried her coat and wore funky red rounded shades that shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare visible in the images.

The Golden Globe Award-winner also wore a bright green beanie atop her head and sported a black fanny pack, worn crossbody, with silver hardware. Keeping it simple, Hudson’s blond tresses were worn in a breezy straightened style.

On her feet, the on-the-go mom stepped into lug-sole leather boots with rounded toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Hudson’s silhouette while the thick soles they boasted offered the star a small boost in height. Lug sole boots are a popular choice for many, including Hudson. The style is rugged and sturdy, offering the wearer ease of movement in a fashionable non-slip style perfect for almost any occasion.

Rani wore a multi-tiered, multi-colored polka-dot sleeveless dress overtop a white turtleneck that kept her warm. The fashionable four-year-old sported a lacy white headband for good measure. On her feet, Rani stepped into tiny toddler-sized brown leather ankle boots.

Kate Hudson attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Almost Famous” star’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, Hudson typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors printed mules, bejeweled sandals and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

