Kate Bosworth Brings Effortless Glamour To ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ In Off-White Look & Platform Sandals

Kate Bosworth appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and turned a look for the sit-down with the actress-turned-TV personality.

The “Last Sentinel” star — who chatted with Barrymore about her fiancé Justin Long and promoted her new Roxy collaboration — showed off a sleek pearl-white waistcoat and matching flared trousers from Zimmermann’s spring 2023 collection. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings as well as some bracelets and rings before finishing things off with brown leather sandals.

Kate Bosworth wears an off-white look with brown platform sandals on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

The 40-year-old actress chose Chloé’s soaring”Daisy” platform high-heel sandals for the occasion. The style features an asymmetrical silhouette with a crisscross upper and two ankle straps with gold buckles. The thick block heel is complemented by an elevated, semi-transparent honey rubber lug sole.

Taking to Instagram to promote her appearance on the show, Bosworth captioned a slideshow of photos: “She got me! 👁️ thank you to the warmest/funniest/kindest human @drewbarrymore for having me on 😘🙏🏻 *we dove straight into the deep end ;).”

Drew Barrymore and Kate Bosworth hug during their talk on Barrymore’s show. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Throughout her career, Bosworth has become known for her boho-chic sartorial choices, on and off the red carpet. In her day-t0-day life, she tends to reach for a range of high-end and more accessible brands, from Tory Burch, Miu Miu and Lanvin to Everlane, Mango and Reformation.

She often gravitates toward a neutral color palette with pops of color here and there and is also a big fan of denim. For instance, Bosworth donned a whimsical ivory sundress with pointy black mary jane flats to an event hosted by Rothy’s at the footwear brand’s Nolita store in New York City last month.

Kate Bosworth wears Chloe Daisy platform sandals on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Kate Bosworth’s new Roxy collection, inspired by her hit 2002 surf film “Blue Crush,” is available to shop on roxy.com now.