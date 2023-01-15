Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in 7-Inch Valentino Heels & Shimmering Playsuit With Sharp Shoulders

Kate Beckinsale knows how to make a bold style statement.

In an Instagram post today, standing alongside latex designer Nine Kate, the English-born model and actress posed in a sequined blue Zhivago playsuit featuring padded shoulders and a wide black belt that cinched the waist.

For shoes, Beckinsale had on Valentino Garavani’s Disco patent leather, ankle-strap platform pumps.

The heel is measured at an intimidating length of 7 inches and retails for $1,190.

Tfhe “Prisoner’s Daughter” actress isn’t afraid to play with bold colors or experiment with height-boosting footwear. Beckinsale often wears 6-inch platform stilettos or high-heeled boots from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo.

Valentino’s “Disco” platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy

Beckinsale styled the shining look with eye-catching accessories, including a shiny, silver bag from Tiziano Colasante, gold stud earrings, and a few layers dainty gold necklaces. For glam, the actress went in a softer direction with her hair styled up in a casual ponytail, a subtle smokey eye, and a rose-pink lip.

When it comes to her fashion choices, The “Guilty Party” star embraces different styles and colors.

