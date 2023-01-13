Kate Beckinsale Gets Whimsical in Black & White Checkered Pajamas With Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale took whimsical style to bed with her new pajamas. The actress posed in a checkered sleepwear outfit on Thursday for her Instagram.

Beckinsale donned a black and white checkered pajama set which featured a button-down long-sleeve top with oversized loose-fitted pants.

Kate Beckinsale in PJs on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

She accessorized with a pair of mini hoops and added an oversized black bow to her dirty blond hair.

Although they weren’t fully visible in the picture, the model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black boots. By the belt peeking through the ends of her pants and the silver-toned eyelets, she is most likely wearing her favorite towering platform boots. The actress’ leather shoes are featured in many photos on her Instagram page. The style has a lace-up closure and a platform sole that is at least 5 inches tall.

Beckinsale was last seen in a bubble minidress and sparkling Stuart Weitzman platform sandals at the Golden Globes after-party. She attended the event with television personality Vas J Morgan who cohosted the event with Michael Braun.

When it comes to her fashion choices, The “Guilty Party” star loves to experiment with different styles and colors. She has been on a dramatic look spree in the past couple of months. We last saw the model wearing a garbage bag dress and 6-inch Valentino heels with her cat Clive on her way to lunch in December. One thing that the actress can not go without is platform shoes. Like in this look, Beckinsale loves a height-boosting boot or 6-inch platform stilettos. She loves to have a designer moment sporting brands like pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Jimmy Choo.

