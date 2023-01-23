Kate Beckinsale Is Ready for Takeoff in a Flight Attendant-Inspired Jumpsuit

Kate Beckinsale was stylishly ready for takeoff in her latest Instagram post.

As seen on her social media, the actress posed standing alongside latex designer Nine Kate while wearing a flight attendant-themed ensemble.

The “Jolt” actress wore a black, white and red jumpsuit with pointy lapels, padded shoulders and square-shaped diamante buttons. The jumpsuit also had white pocket flaps, white cuffs with black buttons and a cuffed hemline on the shorts.

To accessorize the look, Beckinsale wore a gemmed-up, latex beret, presumably created by Kate’s brand Jane Doe Latex, reminiscent of the hats worn by flight attendants in the 1950s. She added several diamond stud earrings and sheer black tights.

The “Underworld” actress further added on to the old-school flight-attendant vibes of the outfit with a high ponytail, arched brows, a bright pink manicure and a glossy pink lip.

While Beckinsale’s shoes weren’t revealed in the Instagram post, she likely donned her favorite combat boots to complete the look or a pair of platform pumps with towering heels.

Beckinsale is not one to shy away from attention in a bold outfit. She isn’t afraid to play with bold colors, funky accessories or sky-high footwear selections. You will often see her posing on the red carpet in 6-inch stilettos or high-heeled boots from a variety of brands including Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. In her off-duty moments, Beckinsale favors more funky or casual options like Naked Wolfe platform sneakers, Saint Lauren sandals, or knee-high black boots from brands like Alaïa.

