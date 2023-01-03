Karrueche Tran Gets Daring in Sheer Dress With Low-Rise Bikini Bottom & Wrap-Around Sandals in Miami

Karrueche Tran was a show-stopper while out to dinner at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Jan. 2.

The Emmy Award-winning actress kicked off the new year in sleek style by stepping out in a sheer, crochet midi dress. The nude piece featured a halter neckline with streamlined accents throughout, a fitted bodice and distressed hem. Tran complemented the garment with a black thong, which peeked out slightly underneath the dress.

Karrueche Tran arrives at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Jan. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Karrueche Tran arrives at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Jan. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Tran accessorized with small bronze stud earrings and a black square clutch. She slicked her hair back into a bun and rounded out the look with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout. The “Claws” star also added a slew of midi rings and continued to amp up her wardrobe with long white nails.

Completing the model’s look was a pair of wrap-around sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap across the toe, wrapped tightly around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Karrueche Tran arrives at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Jan. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Tran has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old entertainer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy and platform sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades