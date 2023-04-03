Karrueche Tran Sees Red in Feathered Dress With Lock Sandals at Global Film and Television Huading Awards

Karrueche Tran made a fiery style statement at the 34th Global Film and Television Huading Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 31. The annual event aims to promote Asia’s thriving arts and culture scene and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. Tran received the award for Global Most Popular Actress in a TV Series for season 7 of “The Bay.”

Tran looked stunning for the occasion held at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a strapless red dress that featured a dramatic feathery asymmetrical hem.

Karrueche Tran attends the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards held at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 31, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Huading Awards

Karrueche Tran accepts the award for Global Most Popular Actress in a TV Series at the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 31, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Huading Awards

Further elevating the moment, Tran accessorized with oversized gold circle earrings and a few statement midi rings. As for makeup, the “Claws” star went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. Tran parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back.

A closer look at Karrueche Tran’s gold metallic sandals at the 34th annual Global Film Television and Huading Awards on March 31, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Huading Awards

Finishing the entertainer’s wardrobe was Tom Ford’s Lock Metallic Stiletto Sandals. The silhouette is crafted in leather and features the label’s signature hanging padlock and key charm and sits on a 4.3 stiletto heel.

Karrueche Tran attends the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards held at the Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 31, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

Tran has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old entertainer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform and strappy sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

