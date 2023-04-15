Karrueche Tran Pops in Fuzzy Checkered Sandals & Slit Dress for Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

Karrueche Tran was comfy-chic for the Celsius Oasis Vibe House in Indio, Calif., on Friday. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress wore a green maxi dress. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps, a scooped neckline and a daring, knee-high side slit.

Karrueche Tran attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

Tran complemented her wardrobe with yellow-tinted sunglasses and thin oversized hoop earrings. The “Claws” star parted her short wavy hair on the side and opted for soft makeup.

Taking her outfit to new heights, Tran slipped into a pair of fuzzy green and white checkered platform sandals. The sky-high silhouette featured a chunky outsole and sat atop a thick round heel.

Related Paris Jackson Brings Wild Flair in Snake-Print Skirt & Suede Boots to Celsius' Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023 Justine Skye Channels Motorcross Y2K Style in Leather Jacket With Terry Cloth Pants & Chunky Sandals for Celsius Oasis Vibe House at Coachella 2023 Madison Beer Revamps Boho Style in Crochet Bra & Grungy Biker Boots at Celsius' Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

Karrueche Tran attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

A closer look at Karrueche Tran’s fuzzy checkered platform sandals at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

Tran has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old entertainer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform and strappy sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

(L-R) Guest, Karrueche Tran, Tamie Tran and Nicole English Williams attend the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELSIUS

Celsius Energy Drink hosted a star-studded event in celebration of their Celsius Oasis Vibe launch. Celebrities gathered for a refreshing escape where they tasted the new Celsius Oasis Vibe, Sparkling Prickly Pear Lime flavor and sipped on tasty cocktails from 818 Tequila. Celebrity guests included Shaun White, Madison Beer, G-Eazy, Ariana Madix and Paris Jackson among others.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style sky-high platforms in the gallery.