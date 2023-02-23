×
Karrueche Tran Serves Y2K Style in Denim Minidress & Stiletto Ankle Boots at ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran served major Y2K vibes at the season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 22. The new series officially debuts on Peacock tonight.

Taking inspiration from the early aughts, Tran arrived at NeueHouse in a denim minidress by Lionne. The garment featured one long-sleeve, a plunging sweetheart neckline and an asymmetrical skirt. To amp up her look, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with a silver choker necklace, small earrings and a blinged-out watch.

Karrueche Tran, Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere, Ankle Boots, Red Carpet
Karrueche Tran attends the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Karrueche Tran, Coco Jones, Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere, Red Carpet
(L-R) Coco Jones and Karrueche Tran attends the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, the “Claws” star completed her outfit with pointy tan ankle boots. The silhouette included a sharp triangular pointed toe, extra padding around the ankle, thick laces and a thin stiletto heel.

Karrueche Tran, Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere, Ankle Boots
A closer look at Karrueche Tran’s stiletto ankle boots at the “Bel-Air” season 2 premiere on Feb. 22, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Tran has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old entertainer has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy and platform sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

Karrueche Tran, Ankle Boots, Denim, Bel-Air Season 2 Premiere
Karrueche Tran attends the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“Bel-Air” is a re-imagination of the beloved ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which starred a young Will Smith. The new series takes a more serious approach to the storyline, with the character Will (played by Jabari Banks) set in modern-day America navigating his journey from being on the streets of West Philadelphia to the regal mansion of Bel-Air.

