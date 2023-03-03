Karol G Blossoms With Tulip Heel Sandals at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Karol G attended Loewe’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3 surrounded by a roster of celebrities including Emily Ratjkowski, Chloe Sevigny, Jamie Dornan, Naomi Campbell and many more.

Dressed in the Spanish brand’s clothes from head to toe, the Colombian singer arrived in a bodycon blue and gray dress with long sleeves and completed the look with an orange leather minibag.

Karol G attends the Loewe fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe

The singer accessorized the look with a pair of wave mask sunglasses in white acetate with the Loewe anagram on the arm.

As for footwear, Karol slipped on a pair of Loewe’s Tulip Heel sandals from Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2023 collection inspired by surrealism.

Karol G attends the Loewe fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The $1600 sandals are made from goat leather, they feature a double strap on the upper and sit on tulip-shaped heels in orange and yellow colorways.

A closer look at Karol G’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Tusa” singer is an admitted shoe-lover. In her songs, she even sings about her favorite sneakers and last year she collaborated with Crocs in a capsule collection to celebrate self-love that included punk rock references.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Loewe Fall Winter 2023 Collection