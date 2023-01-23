Karlie Kloss Layers Up in Red Dress, Longline Sweater & Mary Janes at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Karlie Kloss was seeing red at Dior’s latest show.

The model appeared front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris. She joined several other celebrities at the show, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour, Kirsten Dunst and more.

To the event, Kloss wore a long red dress. The garment was made of a sheer tulle material and featured button closures down the center of the bodice. She added a long open sweater over the dress. The dress also included a red belt that almost blended in with the piece.

Kloss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kloss finished off her look with a pair of Mary Jane heels. She wore black patent leather shoes with a rounded toe and small cutouts. The shoes also featured a short block heel.

Kloss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

