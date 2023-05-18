Pregnant Karlie Kloss Glitters In Maria Grazia Chiuri Dress With Braided T-Strap Sandals at Madame Figaro x Christian Dior Dinner

Karlie Kloss put a shimmery spin on maternity style for the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner on Wednesday. The intimate event was held during the 76 annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

For the occasion, Kloss donned a 2023 party look by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The bohemian-inspired dress was adorned with glittery gold accents and featured sheer bell-sleeves, a V-neckline and belted waist.

Karlie Kloss attends the Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Christian Dior

To further elevate her ensemble, the supermodel accessorized with statement drop earrings. As for glam, Kloss styled her hair in loose curls and opted for soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the media personality slipped into a pair of T-strap sandals. The silhouette featured a braided bronze strap that sat in between the toes and a round leather outsole.

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

