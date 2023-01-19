Karlie Kloss Pops in White Minidress & Black Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Karlie Kloss sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today.

The supermodel wore a white minidress with three gold buttons across each shoulder and paired the minimalistic ensemble with a black leather Louis Vuitton Capucines bag.

Kloss sporting a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look for the brand’s menswear fall 2023 show. CREDIT: Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

For accessories and glam, the Victoria’s Secret alum kept things on the simple side. Kloss wore a pair of thin silver-gold hoop earrings with a dainty, diamond choker necklace and a thin silver-hold chain bracelet. For makeup, she sported a blushed-up natural glam look and wore her long, dark brown locks with a mid-part and in soft waves.

The star item of the look was the black Louis Vuitton patent leather boots that sported a block heel coated in the brand’s classic emblem. The style featured a pointed toe, elongating the silhouette.

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe featured a wide array of designers and styles, from sportier footwear options to the model’s classic choice of sky-high heels. When it comes to heels, the model prefers to go with a strappy sandal or point-toe pump from brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura. On the more casual side of the spectrum, Koss will wear loafers and heeled sandals from brands like The Row, Jacquemus, and Kurt Geiger or sneakers from Adidas and Nike.

In fact, Kloss has a rich history with Adidas, from being named the face of Adidas by Stella McCartney back in 2016 to designing several footwear and sportswear collections with the brand in the present day.

