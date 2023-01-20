Karlie Kloss Has a Monochrome Moment in White Suit & Kitten Heels at Dior Homme’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Karlie Kloss appeared at another Paris Fashion Week Men’s show.

The model attended Dior’s Homme fall 2023 show during PFW on Friday. She joined many other celebrities in the front row, including Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, Eddie Redmayne and more. To the event, Kloss wore a white turtleneck dress underneath an oversized white blazer. Her dress featured a pleated skirt and she added white capri pants under the garment.

Kloss attends the Dior Homme fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 20, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kloss added simple jewelry and bright red nail to add a pop of color to the neutral look.

The supermodel finished off her outfit with a pair of white heels. She wore slingbacks with a low kitten heel. The shoes were complete with a sharp pointed toe with a black band across, giving a bit of contrast to the footwear.

Kloss attends the Dior Homme fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 20, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kloss, now 30, has been modeling since she was a teenager. Not only has she starred in campaigns for Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace, plus modeling in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she’s picked up her own iconic style over her career as well. Outside of modeling, she serves as Estée Lauder’s global spokesmodel and has also worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Express, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear as well.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Kloss’ standout shoe style though the years.