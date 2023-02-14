Karlie Kloss Looks Pretty in Pink Monochrome Suit & Glossy Pointy Pumps for ‘CBS Studios’

Karlie Kloss was spotted while outside “CBS Studio” this morning in New York. Prepped for Valentine’s Day, the prolific model wore an all-pink suit, embracing the Barbiecore trend.

Kloss’ ensemble consisted of a breezy hot-pink blouse featuring a keyhole cutout, the piece layered underneath a structured blazer kept open to highlight her top. On bottom, the former “Project Runway” judge wore high-waisted pink pants with a tailored fit equal to her blazer.

Along with her structured suit, Kloss slipped into nude pumps with a glossy finish. The sharp footwear featured pointed toes, as well as thin stiletto heels ranging from 3 to 4 inches in height. The neutral pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit. Many models, including Kloss, favor pointed-toe pumps because of their versatility, the simple silhouette easily offering itself and translating into different shades, sparkly additions and styles.

Karlie Kloss wears a hot pink suit in New York on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring strappy heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands.

She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

