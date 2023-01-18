×
Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Golden State Warriors in Navy Blue Suit & Sharp Pumps at White House With President Joe Biden

By Ashley Rushford
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
The Golden State Warriors returned to the White House on Jan. 17. The basketball team celebrated their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, D.C. with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The team’s point guard Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors contingent came bearing gifts for President Biden and VP Harris. Curry presented both politicians with Golden State Warriors jerseys — Biden received the No. 26, while Harris was gifted with a No. 1.

US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris take a photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take a photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship at The White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit, inspired by the colors of the Warriors team. Her outfit included a blazer and coordinating flare-leg trousers. The attorney complemented her attire with a white silk blouse that featured ruffled detailing near the neckline.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and NBA star Steph Curry (L) applaud during a ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take a photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship at The White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Harris completed her wardrobe with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Pointed-toe pumps like Harris’ add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take a photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship at The White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

President Biden also posed for photos in a navy blue suit and a button-down shirt. Completing his look was a striped tie and black shoes.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Golden State Warriros
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take a photo with members of the Golden State Warriors basketball team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship, at The White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 17, 2023.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Harris’ style often features stand-out suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, she regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. Harris’ off-duty wears include casual pairs of Converse All-Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots, and more.

