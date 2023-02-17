Kamala Harris Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Satin Pussy-Bow Blouse With Glossy Black Pumps Ahead of the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Munich on Feb. 16 to attend the 2023 Munich Security Conference in the German city. The event starts this Friday, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As The White House confirmed in a statement to the press, during this visit, Harris will discuss the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine and other diplomatic engagements with European political leaders.

Arriving in Munich, the Harris was photographed in business style. She stepped out of the plane wearing a floor-grazing black coat with padded shoulders and pockets on the sides. She paired the coat with one of her staple suits, a navy blue piece with a structured lapel blazer, and a matching pair of wide-leg pants. Underneath she wore a black satin pussy-bow blouse.

Kamala Harris arrives in Munich on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to hairstyle, Harris sported her signature look, slightly parted to one side and with a frayed side fringe to the same side. This time, she kept the accessories to a minimum wearing only her usual rings.

Although the length of her wide-leg suit pants didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, the Vice President opted for one of her go-to styles, black pumps with a pointed toe and patent leather finish. Harris tends to favor this silhouette for official visits and formal events, usually pairing it with suits, knee-long skirts, and long coats. Her favorite brands for this style are Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo.

A closer look at Kamala Harris’ footwear as she arrives in Munich on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

