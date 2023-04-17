Kali Uchis Performs at Coachella 2023 in Butterfly-Embellished Denim Boots & Matching Miniskirt

Kali Uchis served up her signature style while performing at Coachella 2023 on Sunday night.

Bringing out multiple collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator, for a star-studded set, the Colombian-American singer performed in a head-to-toe denim outfit on day three of the hugely-popular music festival.

Kali Uchis takes on Coachella’s main stage wearing an all-denim outfit embellished with blue butterflies on Sunday, April 16, 2023. CREDIT: Getty

Uchis wore a cropped bustier halter top adorned with crystals and blue butterflies and a matching denim miniskirt featuring an early 2000s-inspired pleated design. Pulling the look together seamlessly was a crystal-studded belt with a plaque displaying her name.

As for footwear, the “See You Again” crooner donned knee-high denim boots complete with pockets and belt loops. Like her top and skirt, the statement style was also embellished with whimsical blue butterflies and rhinestones.

Kali Uchis wears a denim outfit during her main stage performance on day three of Coachella 2023 on April 16. CREDIT: Getty

Since rising to fame around 2017, Uchis has become known for her flashy outfits and often performs in eye-catching boots. For instance, for her appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil in March, the “After the Storm” hitmaker sported a pair of white faux fur boots. Furthermore, scrolling through her Instagram, it’s clear she gravitates toward pieces that will make her stand out.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Discover top performances during Coachella 2023 in the gallery.