Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Baby Bump Update in Biker Shorts & Nike Running Sneakers With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco posed for a progress picture of her baby bump with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, sharing the photo to her Instagram Story yesterday. Dressed in athleisure, Cuoco smiled at the camera, captioning the snapshot, “Constantly baby posing in the mirror. @tommypelphrey notice me! LOL.”

Cuoco kept it casual, sporting a simple gray tank top and black sports bra combo which she wore with black mid-length biker shorts. The 37-year-old wore her hair up and out of her face in a no-hassle messy top bun.

Kaley Cuoco taking a selfie on her Instagram with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Whether she’s working out, staying in or running errands, Cuoco loves her sneakers. With that sentiment in mind, “The Flight Attendant” actress wore the Nike React Escape Run 2 Premium for this photo. The style’s midsole uses lightweight Nike React foam for a responsive ride and extra comfort. The sneakers also feature embroidered elements that create a premium construction that’s made for your entire day—from work to workouts.

Nike React Escape Run 2 Premium CREDIT: Nike

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from slick to glamorous. The “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

On the red carpet, Cuoco’s footwear ranges from femme to preppy, including Kate Spade New York loafers, Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress’ off-duty style is more casual, encompassing styles including Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

