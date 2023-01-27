Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump With Stunt-Double Monette Moio in Matching Yellow Dresses & White Sneakers

Kaley Cuoco and stunt-double actress Monette Moio showed off their matching ensembles and baby bumps on Instagram Story yesterday.

“The Flight Attendant” actress, who is expecting her first child, posted the photo that sees them both wearing matching sunshine-yellow dresses. The ensembles are in caftan style and made of silky material.

The Riviera Dress comes from the maternity fashion brand Hatch and retails for $378.

(L-R) Kaley Cuoco and stunt-double Monette Moio show off matching caftans and baby bumps on set. CREDIT: Instagram The two friends’ honey-brown hair is styled with a set of wispy bangs and in loose ringlets. For glam, Cuoco and Moio are both spotting natural, fresh-face complexions with a softly arched brow and a glossy lip.

Cuoco and Moio are both sporting a pair of white low-top sneakers, keeping it sleek and comfortable for the maternity style look.

Cuoco and Moio have been working with one another for years on various productions from Cuoco’s hit series “The Flight Attendant” to the actress’s more recent film “Role Play”, which is currently in post-production status.

When it comes to shoes, Cuoco’s footwear closet boots a variety of high-end and affordable designers from Isabel Marant to Havaianas. On the red carpet, you’ll typically find Cuoco sporting point-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. In her more off-duty moments, the expecting mom loves to wear more casual styles from Longchamp sneakers to Sergio Rossi and Chanel flats.

