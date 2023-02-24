Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Flatters Her Feet in Lisa Frank Crocs While on Set of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco’s stunt double, Monette Moi, gave us a sneak peek behind the scenes of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” season 3.
Moi showed Cuoco, who is expecting her first child, sitting on “her throne” wearing an oversized beige t-shirt and cozy gray trousers. She kept the glam simple with wispy bangs, loose tresses and a no-makeup makeup look.
On her feet, she jazzed it up with Classic Lisa Frank Crocs covered in whimsical and wonderful Jibbitz™ charms. The pair features a brighter-than-ever design bursting with personality as it is decked out in signature Lisa Frank designs.
Frank is wildly known for her whimsical commercial design for school supplies and other products that are primarily marketed to children.
Crocs has collaborated with a number of brands over the years, like Salehe Bembury, Carrots, Takashi Murakami x ComplexCon, and SZA, to bring a myriad of designs to its consumers.
When it comes to shoes, Cuoco’s footwear closet encompasses a variety of high-end and affordable designers, from Isabel Marant to Havaianas. On the red carpet, you’ll typically find Cuoco sporting pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. In her more off-duty moments, the expecting mom loves to wear more casual styles, from Longchamp sneakers to Sergio Rossi and Chanel flats.
