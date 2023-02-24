Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Flatters Her Feet in Lisa Frank Crocs While on Set of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco’s stunt double, Monette Moi, gave us a sneak peek behind the scenes of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” season 3.

Moi showed Cuoco, who is expecting her first child, sitting on “her throne” wearing an oversized beige t-shirt and cozy gray trousers. She kept the glam simple with wispy bangs, loose tresses and a no-makeup makeup look.

Kaley Cuoco on Instagram via Monette Moi CREDIT: Instagram

On her feet, she jazzed it up with Classic Lisa Frank Crocs covered in whimsical and wonderful Jibbitz™ charms. The pair features a brighter-than-ever design bursting with personality as it is decked out in signature Lisa Frank designs.

Classic Lisa Frank Clog CREDIT: Crocs

Frank is wildly known for her whimsical commercial design for school supplies and other products that are primarily marketed to children.

Crocs has collaborated with a number of brands over the years, like Salehe Bembury, Carrots, Takashi Murakami x ComplexCon, and SZA, to bring a myriad of designs to its consumers.

When it comes to shoes, Cuoco’s footwear closet encompasses a variety of high-end and affordable designers, from Isabel Marant to Havaianas. On the red carpet, you’ll typically find Cuoco sporting pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman. In her more off-duty moments, the expecting mom loves to wear more casual styles, from Longchamp sneakers to Sergio Rossi and Chanel flats.

PHOTOS: Crocs Collaborations From Celebrities & Big Brands You Should Know