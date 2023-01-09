Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Dances Before Baby Shower Party in Nike Slippers & Tribal Print Robe

Kaley Cuoco appeared in cozy-chic style ahead of her baby shower. In a video uploaded on her stylist Brad Goreski’s Instagram Story on Sunday, the “Big Bang Theory” star dances in front of a stage while a band performs.

Cuoco was all smiles as she comfortably danced in a coral printed robe. The soft piece was decorated with square prints all over and included loose-fitting sleeves, a V-neckline and belted waist.

Kaley Cuoco at her baby shower via Brad Goreski’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Kaley Cuoco at her baby shower via Brad Goreski’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Completing the “Flight Attendant” alum’s look were the Nike Burrow slippers. Retailing for $60, the silhouette features a fleece-like lining for warmth and a marshmallow-soft foam midsole and outsole for greater grippy traction on a variety of surfaces. Zipper pocket on the top lets you stash small items like keys or cash and makes a playful nod to Nike Tech Fleece.

Cozy slippers have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to their endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Nike Burrow Slipper. CREDIT: Nike

Kaley Cuoco at her baby shower via Brad Goreski’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from slick to glamorous. The “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

On the red carpet, the entertainer’s footwear ranges from femme to preppy, including Kate Spade New York loafers, Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress’ off-duty style is more casual, encompassing styles including Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

PHOTOS: Check out Kaley Cuoco’s best shoe looks in the gallery.