Kaley Cuoco Embraces ’90s Style in Overalls, Scrunchie & Sneakers With Her Baby Girl Matilda

Kaley Cuoco posted a casual picture on Instagram today showing her at home with her newborn baby who was born last March 30.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star posed alongside her partner’s sister, Lauren Pelphrey, holding Cuoco’s baby girl, Matilda. On the post, Cuoco is wearing a comfy denim overall jumpsuit in a light shade of blue. “The Flight Attendant” paired it with a plain cotton T-shirt in a darker shade of blue.

Kaley Cuoco wearing overalls on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

For this casual snapshot, the Emmy nominee went for a bare face with no makeup and styled her hair back in a high ponytail held by a ’90s-inspired pastel pink scrunchie. She kept things comfy by adding no accessories to the look.

Related Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Edgy Street Style In Printed Halter Top With Low-Rise Cargo Pants & Chunky White Sneakers Burna Boy Masters Monochromatic Style In Sequin Pants With Block Heel Western Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance H.E.R. Serves Edgy Style In Distressed Crochet Top & Heels for Coachella 2023 Performance With Kaytranda

Recently, Cuoco shared some behind-the-scenes shots of her new TV project on Instagram a few weeks before giving birth to her first baby with her partner of one year Tom Pelphrey. Her new series is “Based on a True Story,” a comedy thriller series that will air in Peacock in which Cuoco stars alongside Chris Messina, Natalia Dyer, Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and more. The final release date hasn’t been announced yet.

When it comes to For footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from laid-back casual to Hollywood classic glamorous. After years of red carpet and TV appearances, the comedy star is a declared shoe lover with an enviable shoe closet that includes high fashion brands like Chanel, her favorite, as well as Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Yves Saint Laurent, and Isabel Marant.

On the red carpet, Cuoco’s footwear is daring but slick and it tends to include styles from brands like Kate Spade New York, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. On her Instagram and more casual appearances, the actor can be seen in Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

PHOTOS: See some of Kaley Cuoco’s best shoe moments.