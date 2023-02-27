Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Show Off Chic Couple Style in Black Heels at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made a rare couple appearance at W Magazine‘s Best Performances Party celebrated at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, in Los Angeles.

The duo made a stylish entrance in matching black outfits. The supermodel went for a black mesh dress from Celine’s fall 2023 collection and black high heel peep-toed sandals.

Kaia Gerber attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Gerber kept it minimal when it came to accessories, adding just a black clutch and a pair of De Beers tear drop-shaped diamonds.

The beauty expert who’s been the face of YSL Beauty and Marc Jacobs Beauty among other top brands glowed thanks to an extra dose of dewy highlighter on the cheeks and a touch of gloss over her nude lips. She framed her eyes in a red carpet-ready smokey eye and her signature brushed-up eyebrows.

The “Elvis” star who’s featured in this year’s issue of W Magazine‘s Best Performances issue, opted for a full Saint Laurent look in a satin shirt, satin-lapeled jacket, and black pants. Butler topped off the classy look with pointed black shoes and a metallic buckle belt.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler pose with Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 24, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Butler’s role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic has earned him an astounding array of nominations for this year’s awards season, including a nomination in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Oscars 2023.

