Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Updates Golf Style With White Lululemon Miniskirt & Adidas Sneakers

Kai Trump took to Instagram this weekend as she practiced her swing on the golfing range. To educate her golfing fans, she captioned the post, “Driver, 60 degree, and 8 iron” accompanied by the Alok Remix of Meduza’s “Piece Of Your Heart.”

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump uploaded a video on Saturday wearing an orange tank top that featured white lining along the collar. She tucked the shirt into a white Lululemon miniskirt.

Kai accessorized the look with a silver-toned anklet and a navy blue baseball cap with the logo of her golfing team, Callaway Next. She kept her dark brown hair in a low ponytail complimenting her minimal makeup look that featured a nude lip.

The 15-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump completed the look by slipping into a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The low-top shoes had a contrasting look with a lace-up closure that featured black eyelets. The sneakers also had an angled supportive white sole with a black outsole.

Kai devotes most of her time to becoming a better golfer. She has been seen training with professional athletes like Lexi Thomspon. She mostly takes to the social media app to showcase her improved golfing skills. Last week, we saw her practicing in a floral Adidas golf top and Travis Matthew Ringer golf shoes.

While the teenager was practicing her golf swing, her aunt Ivanka Trump was attending a Gipsy King concert in Miami wearing a colorful bodycon minidress with angular red heels.

For public outings, the golfer often gravitates towards neutral and metallic sandals like the shiny pair she wore to her aunt Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November which she paired with a black dress. Throughout her Instagram posts, the teenager can mostly be seen in lace-up golf shoes but from time to time, she will slip into a pair of colorful sneakers from athletic brands like Nike and Puma.

