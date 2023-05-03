Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, gave her sporty style a sleek upgrade in her latest Instagram post on Monday.

The 15-year-old uploaded a video on the social media site, which sees her taking several strong swings. Set to The Chain’s “Fleetwood Mac,” the recording captures Kai on different areas of a green field that is surrounded by palm trees.

“Range session with @allankournikova,” Kai wrote under the post.

Kai served sporty-chic style while playing golf. The granddaughter of former president Donald Trump donned a pink floral-printed Adidas top. The lightweight separate was emblazoned with the athletic brand’s signature 3-Stripes on each side and included a sharp collar and streamlined buttons at the center.

Kai teamed her top with a white miniskirt that featured a thick waistband and pleats at the back. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and covered her head with a black Callaway golf hat and added one white golf glove.

Completing Kai’s ensemble was Travis Matthew The Ringer Golf Shoes. With updated, modern features in a versatile, athletic style, The Ringer is Cuater’s premium performance tour golf shoe that delivers ultimate comfort with the sweetspot cushioning system, breathability, and moisture management in an attractive, waterproof style. The athletic silhouette also includes removable softspikes pivix cleats, which feature spring flex legs for traction and stability throughout your swing.

When it comes to footwear, Kai often wears neutral and metallic sandals in flat and heeled silhouettes, as well as round-toed flats, for public occasions. The teenager also favors white lace-up golf shoes while golfing, and has also donned colorful Nike sneakers over the years as well.

