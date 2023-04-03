Kacey Musgraves Looks Pretty in Pink Beaded Bra Top & Matching Leggings

Kacey Musgraves was thinking pink during a recent getaway.

The Grammy-winning artist posted to her Instagram on Sunday. She showed her followers a few photos and a video from a recent trip she took with friends to New Orleans. In her post, Musgraves donned a matching set from PatBo.

Musgraves wore a bra top with thin straps and a V-neckline. She paired the top with matching high-waisted leggings. Each of the pieces featured hand-beading detail made from white and silver crystal beads. Musgraves added hoop earrings to the outfit and she also carried a small Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag. However, the pink balloon that she carried was the true star of the show as it matched her set perfectly.

Though her footwear wasn’t visible in her set of photos, it’s likely that the “Slow Burn” singer added a pair of sandals to complete her look. When dressing up her fun and colorful formal style, Musgraves tends to add playful footwear like red bow Jimmy Choo sandals she wore while performing at the 2023 Grammys, or the sparkly strappy heels she wore to the 2022 Teddy Bear Ball.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2023 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. While performing at a music festival last year, she donned a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

