Justine Skye Goes Casual-Chic in Pleated Trench Coat With Track Pants & Comfy Sneakers

Justine Skye gave a lesson in layering during her latest outing. The “In My Bag” songstress was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

For the occasion, Skye stepped out in a blue trench coat. The outerwear included wide lapels, a belted waist, side slant pockets and striped pleated hemline. Underneath, the “Grown-ish” actress wore a black cowl neck sweater and baggy white track pants.

(L-R) Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber arrive at NBC on Jan. 23, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a relaxed vibe, Skye simply accessorized with oversized diamond earrings and carried her must-haves in a black leather shoulder bag. The songwriter sported a fresh face no makeup look and slicked her hair back into a bun.

Completing Skye’s look was a pair of gray sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe and rigged sole for greater traction and comfort.

Hailey Bieber was also casually dressed while out in the Big Apple with Skye. The Rhode Skin founder donned an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt and baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. The media personality tied her outfit together with chunky loafers by Proenza Schouler.

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

