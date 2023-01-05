Justine Skye Slips On Fuzzy Slippers & Baggy Cargo Pants for Stroll With Hailey Bieber

Justine Skye was casually dressed while out in Los Angeles on Jan. 3. The “Collide” songstress was spotted on an outing with her friend and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Skye was stayed true to a cozy style moment for the occasion, stepping out in a simple black hoodie with a front pouch pocket at the center. The “Grown-ish” actress teamed her top with olive green cargo pants that featured large pockets on the side of the leg.

Justine Skye out in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Skye parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. She opted for a fresh face no makeup look and accessorized with rectangle sunglasses and a small black leather shoulder bag.

Completing the R&B singer’s look was a pair of fuzzy black slippers. The silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her pants and had a round outsole.

Warm slippers are an essential shoe style to have during the colder months. The slippers have been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Hailey Bieber continued her monochromatic style steak for the outing. The Rhode beauty founder wore a double-breasted Saint Laurent trench coat with black trousers. The media personality tied her outfit together with Thea sunglasses from The Attico, small hoop earrings and Puma bubble mules.

Hailey Bieber strolls with Justine Skye outside of a yoga class in West Hollywood on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

PHOTOS: See more of Justine Skye’s style through the years.