Justine Skye Channels Motorcross Y2K Style in Leather Jacket With Terry Cloth Pants & Chunky Sandals for Celsius Oasis Vibe House at Coachella 2023

Justine Skye popped out in purple for the Celsius Oasis Vibe House on Friday. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.
Skye brought edgy style to the festivities. The “Grown-ish” actress posed for photos in an oversized black leather jacket. She complemented the staple outerwear with a black bralette.
The highlight of Skye’s ensemble was her purple terry cloth cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large square pockets on the side and belt loops near the hem. Sticking to a casual style moment, the “In My Bag” artist simply accessorized with dark shades and thin oversized hoop earrings.
Completing Skye’s look was a pair of black socks and chunky platform sandals. The slip-on style had a chunky outsole and several straps across the toe.
When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.
The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.
Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
