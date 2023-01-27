Jurnee Smollett Gets Sleek in Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots at Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere

Jurnee Smollett arrived in all-black for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” Los Angeles red carpet premiere event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures yesterday.

The “Lovecraft Country” actress layered a timeless black turtleneck under a structured corset top. She coupled the tops with an oscillating miniskirt made with a lustrous finish. The skirt also featured exposed pockets that peeked from the bottom of the hemline.

Jurnee Smollett attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her glam consisted of bold red lipstick, while her long black tresses were styled in billowing curls that draped beyond her shoulders.

Keeping with the all-black dressing, she opted for sleek black thigh-high boots for footwear. They were crafted with a beautiful suede material creating effortless lines.

Smollett also appreciates this style as she tapped into style when she selected popping pink boots finished with a metallic cap toe at FWRD and David Koma’s intimate dinner in November.

The 36-year-old looks to celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn for many of her red-carpet getups. The two have created a shared understanding of Smollett’s personal style, which includes dynamic silhouettes, statement-making staples and striking footwear. Mandelkorn is also responsible for many memorable looks on Janelle Monae, Christina Ricci, Rachel Brosnahan and Laura Dern.

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project,” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series, derived from a myriad of essays, seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The star-studded premiere garnered support from Oprah Winfrey, Jalen Rose, Angela Rye and Tiffany Haddish.

