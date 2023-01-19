Julie Bowen Dresses to Impress in Feathered Top & Platform Sandals on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Julie Bowen stopped by Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” for a new interview with Andy Cohen. The “Modern Family” star was chicly dressed in an all-black ensemble and a pair of sky-high heels.

Bowen suited up for her talk show appearance in an oversized black coat that featured boxy and exaggerated shoulders and shiny black buttons that decorated the lapels. Underneath the jacket sat a black faux-feathered top, the textural garment styled alongside high-waisted baggy trousers with lengthy appendages that eclipsed Bowen’s footwear.

Julie Bowen leaves “Watch What Happens Live” in New York on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Feathered garments can be tricky to style given the bold and voluminous nature they possess. Opting to pair the top with a simple color palette, or lack thereof, worked in Bowen’s favor by bringing the top down to earth while still emphasizing its uniqueness.

The Emmy Award winner toted a gray mid-size multi-pocketed bag and wore her long blond locks up in a bun, her hair slicked back in order to keep it out of her face. On the accessories front, Bowen sported geometric gold earrings, taking the shape of hoops and swirls that offered her ensemble a whimsical touch.

Julie Bowen leaves “Watch What Happens Live” in New York on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Lifting herself to new heights, Bowen sported a daring pair of black platform sandal heels that added a major boost to the 22-year-old fashionista’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

