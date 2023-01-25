Julie Bowen’s Velvet Suit & Towering Platforms on ‘Drew Barrymore’ Are a Flashback to the 70s

Julie Bowen was the latest guest to appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The actress was dressed to impress in a retro-chic ensemble.

The “Modern Family” actress arrived for the talk show appearance wearing a double-breasted velvet suit in caramel with gold button detailing. The blazer of the suit was tapered at the waist and the trousers were a straight-leg with a semi-wide cuff, giving the outfit a bit of a 70s vibe. Bowen wore a black scoop neck tank top underneath the jacket and had on a pair of simple pearl stud earrings.

For glam, Bowen had her blond locks parted down the middle and styled into loose ringlet curls, a soft brown smokey eye, a defined brow, and a bronzed-up glow to the skin.

For footwear, the actress wore a pair of black suede-heeled boots with a rounded-out point toe. The shoes featured a high platform and stiletto heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. The style added to the 70s effect of the “The Fallout” star’s look.

While on the talkshow, Bowen and Barrymore discussed Bowen’s experience living in Italy and the actresses’ mutual contentment with singlehood. The topic switched over to Bowen introducing her new skincare brand JB Skrub, launched with business partner and former Los Angeles director of style and luxury at Condé Nast Jill Biren.