Julianne Hough Puts on a Fashion Show While Packing With Chloe Dress, Snakeskin Boots & More

By Allie Fasanella
Julianne Hough took to Instagram last night to share a bevy of stylish looks with her 5 million followers.

Posting a carousel of ten outfits, the new “Dancing with the Stars” host captioned the slideshow, “a little packing…what are your favorites?”

The first snap sees Hough posing in a denim jacket layered over a cropped, off-white corset top, brown leather Chloe pants and strappy black sandals.

In the following photo, she’s wearing a full look courtesy of Khaite, consisting of a sheer black bodysuit and fringe-embellished skirt paired with the brand’s “Davis” snake-print leather boots. The chic knee-high style featuring a slight, angled heel and pointed square toe retails for $1,380.

Meanwhile, the next shot shows her modeling a flowing Brandon Maxwell shirtdress boasting a belted waist. The honeydew “Margot” dress goes for a cool $1,995. The multi-hyphenate also wore a gray striped blazer and Bottega Veneta’s popular quilted leather mules boasting a padded, open-toe design.

The rest of the slideshow sees Hough sporting more pieces from Chloe, belted shirt dresses, a plunging crop top, more Khaite boots and a beige, faux leather Stella McCartney jumpsuit teamed with black leather ankle boots from The Row. She chose a platform style featuring a front zip closure from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s celebrity-favorite luxury brand.

The last time the “Safe Haven” star hit the red carpet, she stepped out in a black asymmetrical cut-out gown by Saint Laurent and platform sandals. Hough is also a fan of shoes from brands such as Maison Margiela, Valentino, Gucci and Loewe.

