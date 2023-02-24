Julianne Hough Serves 70s Glamour in Airport-Ready Look With Trench Coat & Platform Sneakers

Julianne Hough looked airport-ready in a stylish ensemble as she got ready to travel to Tennessee for a family reunion yesterday.

For this chic trip, Hough picked a statement double-breasted leather trench from Chloe‘s last fall ready-to-wear collection and paired it smartly with a turtle neck top and matching leather handbag.

Julianne Hough stopped for a mirror selfie on her way to a family reunion. CREDIT: Instagram

The dancer completed the “travel fit,” as she captioned it on Instagram, with a pair of bell-bottomed jeans and platform sneakers in white leather. She added a trendy Paravel suitcase in black and brown and a perfect weekend canvas-lettered bag.

The “POTUS” star amped the 70s glam up with a pair of large tortoiseshell sunglasses with a gray finish and a set of four rings by celebrity-favorite brand Bondeye Jewelry. Regarding beauty, she kept it natural but loyal to the 70s trend wearing her hair down and parted in the middle with her bangs framing her retro sunglasses.

Julianne Hough is seen on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Hough was usually found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People, but since she started working with celebrity stylist Jennifer Mazur, who also styles a-listers like Olivia Culpo and Kat Graham, she’s become a high fashion street style influencer and a staple in last Paris and New York Fashion Week’s most coveted front rows. In the past weeks, she’s been spotted strouting the streets of the Fashion capitals in YSL pointy pumps, Khaite NY, Jimmy Choo stilettos and Gianvitto Rossi sandals, just to name a few.

