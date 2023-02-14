Julianne Hough Gets Disco-Ready in 70s-Inspired Denim Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Julianne Hough was photographed heading into Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week today. She was dressed in a 70s-inspired outfit for the event.

The “Footloose” actress wore a denim jumpsuit that was ombré, transitioning from a light wash to a true-blue denim shade. The ensemble was belted, defining Hough’s silhouette, and worn with a cream-colored mini bag with gold hardware. The expert dancer rounded out the look with large shades fitted with yellow lenses.

Julianne Hough attends the Brandon Maxwell fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades. It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s.

Julianne Hough attends the Brandon Maxwell fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Hough’s accessories complemented the pointed pumps she wore, following a neutral color scheme. The nude pair were comprised of triangular toes and stiletto heels that ranged around 2 to 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Julianne Hough’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When she’s not wearing inventive stiletto styles, Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules,pumps, and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera,Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

