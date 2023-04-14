Julia Garner & Husband Mark Foster Match in Motorcycle Jackets at James Franco’s Paly Apparel Launch Party

Julia Garner brought edgy style to the Paly apparel launch party in Los Angeles on April 12. James Franco and his design partner Kyle Lindgren held the event to celebrate the latest collection from their streetwear-inspired clothing line. The star-studded affair was hosted by Luka Sabbat and Duke Nicholson in an apt location, the Fairfax district—LA’s sneaker-streetwear culture hub.

Garner was joined at the celebration with her husband Mark Foster. For the occasion, the “Ozark” star wore a leather motorcycle jacket. She complemented the closet staple with Paly’s Larry 4 Life T-shirt. The short-sleeve unisex top has a boxy fit, minor holes and distressing throughout and printed artwork at the front.

Julia Garner attends the Paly Apparel launch party on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Garner tied her outfit together with sleek black pants. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress complemented her wardrobe with a gold pendant necklace and several statement midi rings. Garner styled her blond hair in tight curls and added a bold pop of color to the look with a matte red lip.

Unfortunately, Garner’s footwear choice was not visible, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a rugged style including combat boots, slick ankle boots or chunky loafers. When it comes to footwear, the “Inventing Anna” star favors sharp silhouettes like pointed-toe pumps at red-carpet events. Garner’s off-duty style will likely include Ugg boots, ballet flats or lug-sole boots.

Garner’s husband Mark Foster sported a leather motorcycle jacket, Paly’s Fame T-shirt and black pants.

(L-R) Julia Garner, James Franco, Kyle Lindgren and Mark Foster at the Paly Apparel launch party on April 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Inspired by Hollywood’s gritty past, Paly launched in 2020 and was brought to life from Franco’s and Lindgren’s conversations about their love for Hollywood history. The streetwear-inspired clothing line is named after Franco’s love for his hometown of Palo Alto, Calif.